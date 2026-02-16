BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
17.02.2026 00:45:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Sold Hilton Worldwide And Bought This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Up 1,650% Since Its IPO
Bill Ackman has made several investments over the last few years to take advantage of massive opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI). He bought Alphabet in his hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital, in 2023, when many viewed it as a net loser from the rise of AI chatbots like ChatGPT. He also bought Amazon last year amid a brief market sell-off, recognizing its strong position in cloud computing and AI. So far, his AI investments have paid off well, beating the S&P 500.His most recent AI stock purchase is already up 1,650% since its IPO, but Ackman sees plenty of room for the stock to keep climbing. In the meantime, he fully exited a stock Pershing Square has held since 2018: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT).
