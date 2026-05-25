BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
25.05.2026 16:00:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Sold This Stock While Warren Buffett Successor Greg Abel Bought It. Who's Right?
Bill Ackman is one of the most followed investment managers in the market today, and for good reason. His Pershing Square Holdings fund has produced annualized returns of 14.9% from its founding in 2004 through 2025 based on its stock price, handily beating the S&P 500 in that time.Meanwhile, Greg Abel is better known for his managerial acumen than for his investing chops. Nonetheless, he's now in charge of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) massive $330 billion equity portfolio (with an extra $380 billion in cash on the sidelines).The two found themselves on opposite sides of a trade last quarter. While Abel was adding to Berkshire's position in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Ackman was selling the shares he'd held since 2023. Ackman completed selling all of Pershing Square's Alphabet shares in April; meanwhile, the stock is suddenly Berkshire's fifth-largest position, representing a significant bet from Abel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!