Entertainment Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US29385H1068
|
08.04.2026 00:09:30
Billionaire Bill Ackman Thinks This Entertainment Giant Is "Dramatically Underperforming." Here's His $64 Billion Plan to Fix It This Year
Billionaire Bill Ackman has long described himself as a student of Warren Buffett, and has envisioned fashioning his hedge fund -- Pershing Square -- as a "modern-day Berkshire Hathaway." That dream was one step closer to reality today when Pershing Square made a bid to buy Universal Music Group (OTC: UMGNF) in a deal valued at $64.3 billion. The company has not yet officially responded to the offer. Image source: Getty Images.Pershing already owns a 4.7% stake in Universal, the music giant whose artists include Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Coldplay, and Billie Eilish. Its roster also includes Bob Dylan, Elton John, and the Beatles. Universal has about 30% market share and is one of the "Big Three" record labels, along with Warner Music Group and Sony Music, a subsidiary of Sony Group. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!