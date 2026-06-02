Microsoft Aktie

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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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03.06.2026 00:30:00

Billionaire Bill Gates' Foundation Dumped Microsoft but Loaded Up on This Dividend Champion

For over 25 years, Bill Gates, primarily through the Gates Foundation Trust, has been giving away an increasing share of the wealth created from his founding and scaling up of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) into one of the world's leading tech companies.Gates' foundation hasn't kept its $31.6 billion endowment entirely in Microsoft shares. In fact, after decades of slowly selling off its position, the Gates Foundation sold off the last of it during the first quarter of this year, according to the company's latest 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).You have likely heard of the fund's top holdings, which include Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), WM (NYSE: WM), and Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI), but alongside these high-profile stocks are a few under-the-radar names.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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