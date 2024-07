Billionaire Bill Gates Has 33% of His $46 Billion Foundation Invested In This Once-In-A-Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock

One of the most famous entrepreneurs and philanthropists in recent history is Bill Gates. As a co-founder of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), he helped pioneer modern computing and revolutionize how people communicate and work.While he no longer manages the day-to-day business at Microsoft , Gates is still an active businessman. He and his ex-wife, Melinda French, built a charitable trust that is now worth roughly $46 billion. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Microsoft shares make up the largest fraction of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust -- nearly one-third of the portfolio's total value.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool