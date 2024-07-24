24.07.2024 15:45:00

Billionaire Bill Gates Has 33% of His $46 Billion Foundation Invested In This Once-In-A-Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock

One of the most famous entrepreneurs and philanthropists in recent history is Bill Gates. As a co-founder of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), he helped pioneer modern computing and revolutionize how people communicate and work.While he no longer manages the day-to-day business at Microsoft, Gates is still an active businessman. He and his ex-wife, Melinda French, built a charitable trust that is now worth roughly $46 billion. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Microsoft shares make up the largest fraction of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust -- nearly one-third of the portfolio's total value.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten