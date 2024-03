Billionaire Bill Gates Has 35% of His Portfolio Invested in These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks: Are They No-Brainer Buys?

Bill Gates' net worth currently stands at $130 billion. That's enough to make him the sixth-wealthiest individual in the world. Gates would rank even higher on the list had he not donated $59 billion through the years to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.This charitable organization could give us some insight into which stocks Gates likes these days. The billionaire has nearly 35% of the Gates Foundation's portfolio invested in two artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. You probably won't be surprised in the least by Gates' top AI stock. Almost 34% of the Gates Foundation Trust's portfolio is invested in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel