|
23.07.2024 10:44:00
Billionaire Bill Gates Has 50% of His $46 Billion Trust Invested in 2 Brilliant Stocks
The Bill and Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation is one of the largest charitable organizations in the world. As of December 2023, it had issued grants totaling nearly $78 billion to help alleviate poverty, improve health, support education, and combat inequities around the world.That charitable giving is funded by the BMG Foundation Trust, which manages money donated by Bill Gates, Melinda French, and Warren Buffett. Investors should keep the trust on their radar because it returned 47% during the three-year period that ended in March 2024, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) returned just 32%.The BMG Foundation Trust had 50% of its $46 billion portfolio spread across two stocks as of March: 34% in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and 16% in Waste Management (NYSE: WM). Those have been brilliant investments, almost doubling the gains in the S&P 500 over the last three years. And Bill Gates clearly has confidence in their future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:03
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Dienstagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.24
|NYSE-Handel: Anleger lassen Dow Jones letztendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.24
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.24
|LinkedIn turns to AI and games to build ‘daily habit’ among users (Financial Times)
|
19.07.24
|KORREKTUR/STICHWORT: Debakel für IT-Sicherheitsfirma Crowdstrike (dpa-AFX)
|
19.07.24
|STICHWORT: Debakel für IT-Sicherheitsfirma Crowdstrike (dpa-AFX)