Billionaire Bill Gates Has 50% of His $46 Billion Trust Invested in 2 Brilliant Stocks

The Bill and Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation is one of the largest charitable organizations in the world. As of December 2023, it had issued grants totaling nearly $78 billion to help alleviate poverty, improve health, support education, and combat inequities around the world.That charitable giving is funded by the BMG Foundation Trust, which manages money donated by Bill Gates, Melinda French, and Warren Buffett. Investors should keep the trust on their radar because it returned 47% during the three-year period that ended in March 2024, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) returned just 32%.The BMG Foundation Trust had 50% of its $46 billion portfolio spread across two stocks as of March: 34% in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and 16% in Waste Management (NYSE: WM). Those have been brilliant investments, almost doubling the gains in the S&P 500 over the last three years. And Bill Gates clearly has confidence in their future.