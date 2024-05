Billionaire Bill Gates Has 51% of His Portfolio Invested in 2 Brilliant Stocks

The Bill and Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation Trust had $42 billion invested across 24 stocks as of the fourth quarter, but 51% of that sum was concentrated in two positions: 34% in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and 17% in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B).What makes the BMG Foundation Trust noteworthy is its 41% return during the three-year period that ended in December 2023. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) returned just 33% during the same time frame. Much of the BMG Foundation Trust's outperformance can be attributed to its largest holdings.Indeed, Microsoft and Berkshire have been brilliant investments over the last three year, returning 74% and 54%, respectively. Here's what investors should know about those stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel