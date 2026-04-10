Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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10.04.2026 08:05:00
Billionaire Bill Gates Has 59% of His Foundation's $36 Billion Portfolio Invested in 3 Brilliant Stocks
Bill Gates was once the wealthiest person in the world thanks to the remarkable success of Microsoft, the company he co-founded and led to become one of the largest businesses in the world. Today, he's still worth over $100 billion despite giving away a large chunk of his wealth through the Gates Foundation.Gates founded the philanthropy organization focused on improving global health, combating poverty, and overcoming inequality in 2000. Gates has mostly moved away from Microsoft to focus on the foundation, with plans to give away practically all of his remaining wealth by 2045.The main vehicle for that is through a trust fund established by the foundation, which includes a stock portfolio worth about $36 billion as of this writing. But you won't find Microsoft among its top three holdings. Instead, the trust prefers to hold great value stocks, and 59% of the portfolio is invested in just three brilliant companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
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|316,35
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