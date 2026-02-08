BILL Holdings Aktie
Billionaire Bill Gates Has 59% of His Foundation's $38 Billion Portfolio Invested in 3 Outstanding Stocks
Bill Gates was once the wealthiest person in the world by an absolutely astonishing margin. The Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder became the world's first centibillionaire, reaching a net worth of $100 billion in 1999 amid the dot-com bubble. It would be another 18 years until another person crossed that threshold.While Microsoft's value has far surpassed its peak at the turn of the century, Gates' net worth still sits around $100 billion. That's because he's steadily donated his wealth to his nonprofit, the Gates Foundation. Over the years, he's stepped back from his responsibilities at Microsoft to focus on his philanthropic goals, and he plans to donate practically all of his remaining wealth over the next two decades.While a technology company made Gates wealthy, his foundation's portfolio is heavily concentrated in a handful of value stocks, reflecting Gates' investment strategy and the influence of a key mentor, Warren Buffett. In fact, about 59% of the entire portfolio of marketable equities is held in just three outstanding stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
