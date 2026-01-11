BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
11.01.2026 20:15:00
Billionaire Bill Gates Has 59% of His Foundation's $38 Billion Portfolio Invested in 3 Phenomenal Stocks
Bill Gates is best known as the founder of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which has been one of the world's most valuable companies for the last 30 years. It's the company that propelled his net worth to over $100 billion before the turn of the century, well ahead of anyone else reaching that level of wealth.Gates gradually stepped back from Microsoft since then, focusing on building his charitable foundation. Today, Gates' net worth isn't much above the level it reached 25-plus years ago, as he has given away a significant portion of it to the foundation. He said he intends to give away practically all of his wealth over the next 20 years.The Gates Foundation trust holds a portfolio of publicly traded stocks worth about $38 billion based on its most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). While Microsoft is among those stocks, 59% of the portfolio is held in three other phenomenal companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
