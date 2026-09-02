Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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02.09.2026 14:00:00
Billionaire Bill Gates Has 60% of His Foundation's $33 Billion Portfolio Invested in 3 Fantastic Stocks
Bill Gates amassed a fortune worth $100 billion by the turn of the century, thanks to the success of Microsoft and a little help from a frothy stock market. At that point, he decided to step down as CEO of the company to focus on philanthropic endeavors. The Gates Foundation has become his primary vehicle for deploying his billions toward causes such as global health and equality. Gates, still worth over $100 billion today despite massive donations, plans to give away 99% of his wealth within the next 19 years.To help manage the nonprofit's grants, the foundation maintains a trust with investments, including a $33 billion portfolio of publicly traded U.S. stocks. Quarterly reporting requirements give investors a glimpse of what Gates and the investment managers hold, and the stocks might be surprising, considering Gates co-founded one of the biggest tech companies in the world.Here are the top three stocks in the Gates Foundation's equity portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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16:01
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
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02.09.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
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02.09.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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02.09.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
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02.09.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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01.09.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Microsoft von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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31.08.26
|Weltweite Störung bei Microsoft Outlook legt E-Mail lahm (dpa-AFX)
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28.08.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|43,30
|3,10%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|26 360,00
|-0,68%
|Microsoft Corp.
|439,90
|2,62%
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