Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.09.2026 14:00:00

Billionaire Bill Gates Has 60% of His Foundation's $33 Billion Portfolio Invested in 3 Fantastic Stocks

Bill Gates amassed a fortune worth $100 billion by the turn of the century, thanks to the success of Microsoft and a little help from a frothy stock market. At that point, he decided to step down as CEO of the company to focus on philanthropic endeavors. The Gates Foundation has become his primary vehicle for deploying his billions toward causes such as global health and equality. Gates, still worth over $100 billion today despite massive donations, plans to give away 99% of his wealth within the next 19 years.To help manage the nonprofit's grants, the foundation maintains a trust with investments, including a $33 billion portfolio of publicly traded U.S. stocks. Quarterly reporting requirements give investors a glimpse of what Gates and the investment managers hold, and the stocks might be surprising, considering Gates co-founded one of the biggest tech companies in the world.Here are the top three stocks in the Gates Foundation's equity portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Analysen
13.08.26 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.26 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.07.26 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.07.26 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
30.07.26 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs 43,30 3,10% BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 26 360,00 -0,68% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 439,90 2,62% Microsoft Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:58 Commerzbank setzt auf diese US-Aktien: Das waren die Investments im zweiten Quartal 2026
02.09.26 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.09.26 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat
02.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.09.26 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX höher -- DAX in Grün -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigen sich stärker. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen