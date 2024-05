Billionaire Bill Gates Has 67% of His $42 Billion Portfolio in These 3 Stocks

Bill Gates, the co-founder and ex-CEO of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has amassed a net worth of nearly $130 billion, per Forbes. Of this, the Bill and Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation Trust manages a $42 billion investment portfolio. Interestingly, 67% of this portfolio is concentrated in only three stocks -- highlighting Gates' confidence in these picks.With Gates having access to top-notch financial advice and extensive research capabilities, it makes sense for retail investors to learn about his investment choices. Here's why the top three stocks (by dollar value) in his portfolio can be smart picks for retail investors.Microsoft is the biggest holding in Gates' investment portfolio. While previously known mostly for its Windows operating system and Office productivity suite (under Gates' leadership), Microsoft is now more famous for its Azure cloud computing platform and generative artificial intelligence (AI) endeavors. Microsoft 's partnership with ChatGPT developer OpenAI is also pivotal in the growth of its various businesses.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel