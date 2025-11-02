BILL Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

02.11.2025 09:55:00

Billionaire Bill Gates Has 67% of His Foundation's $49 Billion Portfolio Invested in Just 3 Amazing Stocks

Bill Gates is one of the richest people in the world, but he has absolutely no intention of staying that way.With a net worth of approximately $106 billion, Gates plans to give away at least 99% of his wealth through his charitable foundation by the end of 2045 (when he'll be 90 years old, if he's still with us). He has already given away a significant amount of it, donating billions of dollars worth of his Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares to the foundation since he and his now-ex-wife, Melinda, founded it in 2000. In addition, Gates intends for the foundation to double its rate of spending over the next two decades as it works to fight disease and reduce poverty around the world.The foundation's trust fund is instrumental to supporting that goal. Based on its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the foundation's marketable equity portfolio is heavily concentrated. While it holds stakes in a couple dozen stocks, just three account for more than two-thirds of the portfolio's value.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
