|
06.07.2024 13:09:00
Billionaire Bill Gates Has 68% of His Foundation's $46 Billion Portfolio Invested in 3 Phenomenal Stocks
Bill Gates is one of the best-known billionaires in the world.The Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder became the first centibillionaire in 1999, decades before anyone else reached that level of wealth. He's still worth well over $100 billion today despite giving away billions to charitable causes and nonprofits over the past 25 years. Most of his donations go to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which aims to enhance healthcare and reduce poverty around the world.Gates isn't the only centibiliionaire funding the nonprofit. Warren Buffett has also pledged donations to the foundation since 2006, but those contributions will end after his death. Buffett also served as a trustee until 2021.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
