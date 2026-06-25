Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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25.06.2026 12:30:00
Billionaire Bill Gates Has 78% of His Foundation's $34 Billion Portfolio Invested in 4 Fantastic Stocks
Bill Gates became the world's wealthiest person in the world in the 1990s as the personal computing and internet revolution took hold in America. By the end of the decade, the rise in value of Microsoft, the company he co-founded, pushed his net worth beyond $100 billion at its peak. At the turn of the century, however, Gates started to move away from the tech company to focus on philanthropy through the Gates Foundation.Gates plans to donate 99% of his wealth to the Gates Foundation over his lifetime. The foundation maintains a trust fund that includes an equity portfolio full of wonderful stocks. But readers may be surprised to learn that most of the companies in the portfolio aren't high-flying tech stocks. In fact, over three-quarters of the portfolio is held in just four companies, primarily focused on stalwart sectors such as finance and industrials.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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22:34
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
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20:04
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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18:02
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
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16:02
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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24.06.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
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24.06.26
|Microsoft-Aktie in Grün: Hacker im Visier - 200 Server lahmgelegt (dpa-AFX)
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24.06.26
|Schlag gegen Hacker: Microsoft und BKA legen 200 Server lahm (dpa-AFX)
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23.06.26
|Neue Zweifel an Hyperscalern setzen Aktien von Alphabet, Amazon und Microsoft unter Druck (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|22.05.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.05.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.05.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|29,40
|0,00%
|Microsoft Corp.
|310,20
|-3,68%
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