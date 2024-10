Billionaire Bill Gates Has 81% of His $48 Billion Portfolio in Just 4 Stocks

Most people have probably heard of Bill Gates, best known as the co-founder of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and, more recently, his activities as a billionaire philanthropist.After helming the tech company he founded for more than a quarter of a century, the former CEO left Microsoft to focus on his charitable endeavors. Gates is currently worth $105.8 billion (as of this writing), according to Forbes, making him the 14th richest person in the world today. However, he has vowed to give most of his money to charity so that "the vast majority of my wealth would go toward helping as many people as possible."To facilitate that goal, he established the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. "Our mission is to create a world where every person has the opportunity to live a healthy, productive life," according to the Gates Foundation website. Through the end of 2023, the foundation has paid out $77.6 billion since inception, "taking on the toughest, most important problems."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool