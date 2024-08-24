|
25.08.2024 00:01:00
Billionaire Bill Gates Has 83% of His $48 Billion Portfolio in Just 4 Stocks
Most investors have probably heard of Bill Gates, best known as a billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).After heading up the technology company he founded for more than 25 years, the former CEO stepped down to focus on his charity work. Gates is worth an estimated $132.6 billion (as of this writing), according to Forbes, making him the ninth richest person in the world. However, the fabled billionaire has pledged that "the vast majority of my wealth would go toward helping as many people as possible."The vehicle he uses to support that goal is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. "Our mission is to create a world where every person has the opportunity to live a healthy, productive life," the Gates Foundation website declares. The foundation has made grant payments of $77.6 billion since its inception, "taking on the toughest, most important problems." As a result, holdings of the Trust tend to vary from quarter to quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
