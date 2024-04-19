Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 09:13:00

Billionaire Bill Gates Is Betting $7.1 Billion on This 1 Famous Stock

As one of the richest people in the world, it can pay to track Bill Gates' portfolio. The biggest position currently in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust is, unsurprisingly, Microsoft, representing a stake worth roughly $14 billion. His second-largest position, however, worth around $7.1 billion, is a much different kind of business. It's a diversified holding company, one most investors are likely familiar with.The second-largest position in Bill Gates's trust portfolio is none other than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the holding company founded by Warren Buffett. This shouldn't be surprising to anyone who has followed their long-term friendship. The two have been friends for over three decades. Over that time, they've shared a lot of wisdom with each other.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

