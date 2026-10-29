Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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29.10.2026 23:00:00
Billionaire Bill Gates Just Issued a Blunt Warning About Artificial Intelligence
If anyone knows technology, it's Bill Gates. The now multi-billionaire launched Microsoft in 1975, which is now one of the world's largest companies. Microsoft started out writing software programs for personal computers and eventually launched the Windows operating system in 1985, soon becoming the largest PC software company.
Today, Microsoft continues to play this role and has developed programs such as Excel and Word under the Microsoft 365 brand that more or less power the business world.
Gates has now been part of, and has seen technology rapidly change for roughly six decades, which is why it's fairly concerning to see the longtime tech guru issuing such a blunt warning on artificial intelligence (AI).
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|42,90
|-0,46%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|29 100,00
|-0,61%
|Microsoft Corp.
|468,00
|-1,08%
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