14.11.2023 11:27:00
Billionaire Bill Gates Says 1 Thing Will "Utterly Change How We Live" Over the Next 5 Years. 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold If He's Right.
It shouldn't be any surprise that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates continues to follow the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). The technology has been around for decades, and Gates was aware of its potential back when he still ran the company. He has always been fascinated by the potential of AI and its algorithms to make our lives easier.At the same time, Gates still acknowledges that "software is still pretty dumb." While users can interact with software to accomplish a large and growing variety of tasks, it still falls far short of a real person's ability to comprehend.However, in his personal blog this month, Gates said the way we use computers will undergo a dramatic shift over the coming five years and "will utterly change how we live." The catalyst for this shift? AI-powered digital agents.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
