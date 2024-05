Billionaire Bond King Bill Gross Says This 10% Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is "Best of the Bunch" For Pipeline Master Limited Partnerships

One of the most accomplished investors in recent history is Bill Gross. Known as the "bond king," Gross made a name for himself as the founder of Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) in the 1970s.While he is no longer part of PIMCO, Gross is still an active investor. Recently, he posted on social media that he sees Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) as the "best of the bunch" when it comes to pipeline master limited partnerships (MLPs).With its juicy dividend yield of 10%, should you follow Gross' lead? Let's dig into why adding some exposure to the energy sector might be a good idea, and analyze whether Western Midstream is a good option for you.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel