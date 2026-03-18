Chase Aktie
WKN: 863380 / ISIN: US16150R1041
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18.03.2026 09:12:00
Billionaire Chase Coleman Has 20% of His Portfolio Invested in 2 Brilliant AI Stocks (Hint: Not Palantir)
Billionaire Chase Coleman runs Tiger Global Management, a hedge fund that outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 101 percentage points during that last three years. That makes him an excellent source of inspiration for individual investors.As of February, Chase Coleman had 20% of his portfolio invested in two artificial intelligence (AI) stocks: 11.2% in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and 8.9% in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Interestingly, Tiger Global does not own a position in Palantir Technologies, a company on the forfront of AI revolution.Here's what investors should know about Alphabet and Microsoft.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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