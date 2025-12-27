Chase Aktie

Chase für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863380 / ISIN: US16150R1041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.12.2025 18:37:00

Billionaire Chase Coleman Has Formed His Own "Magnificent Seven" and It's Even Better Than the Original

The "Magnificent Seven" is a common grouping of stocks used to describe some of the largest and most influential stocks in the market today. The Magnificent Seven consists of these familiar names:However, billionaire hedge fund manager Chase Coleman has created an alternative Magnificent Seven, and I think it's even better than the original. Which companies were cut and which ones were added? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Chase Corpmehr Nachrichten