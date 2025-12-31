Chase Aktie
Billionaire Chase Coleman Has More Than 10% of His Holdings in 1 AI Stock Well Positioned for 2026
Following billionaires and seeing what stocks they hold can be a great gut check for investors. This is made possible due to a Securities and Exchange Commission requirement that all money managers with greater than $100 million in assets report their end-of-quarter holdings. This information is then made available to the public 45 days after the quarter ends through a Form 13F. So the latest information we have on billionaire holdings is from Sept. 30, 2025.The key is to find fund managers who aren't actively trading the market but are instead long-term investors. One of those is billionaire Chase Coleman, who runs Tiger Global Management. In Q3, he made zero trades in four of his five largest holdings, so he's clearly not trading in and out of the market. He also holds a significant chunk of his portfolio, 10.5% to be exact, in one artificial intelligence (AI) stock that has been a long-term winner: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Microsoft is a common holding among billionaires, and it's Coleman's largest investment. So is it a smart buy for you? Let's take a look.
Jetzt informieren!
