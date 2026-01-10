Chase Aktie
WKN: 863380 / ISIN: US16150R1041
|
10.01.2026 01:01:00
Billionaire Chase Coleman Has Nearly 40% of His Fund's Capital Invested in 5 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks
Billionaire Chase Coleman is part of an elite group of investors who worked in the 1990s for Julian Robertson's Tiger Management, an iconic hedge fund that generated stellar returns for much of its two-decade stint. The fund's legacy lives on through Robertson's mentorship and funding of those who worked for it and eventually launched their own funds -- a group of investors known as the "Tiger Cubs."Coleman founded Tiger Global Management, a fund with a stock portfolio valued at over $32 billion as of the end of the third quarter of 2025. He's a clear believer in big tech: Nearly 40% of the firm's portfolio is invested in five "Magnificent Seven" stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
