Chase Aktie
WKN: 863380 / ISIN: US16150R1041
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23.05.2026 18:15:00
Billionaire Chase Coleman Just Increased His Stake in These 3 Top Semiconductor Stocks. Are They Still Buys?
One of the premier tech investors today is Tiger Global's Chase Coleman, and the billionaire hedge fund manager was busy putting money to work in a trio of semiconductor stocks in Q1. With the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market booming, this is still a great place to find top growth stocks.During the quarter, Coleman added to his already large holdings in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). All three stocks are among his top 10 holdings, with Nvidia at No. 2 behind Alphabet, at 9.2% of his holdings; TSMC at No. 4, with an 8.2% position; and Broadcom at No. 7, at 4.9% of his portfolio.Let's look at what might have attracted Coleman to these names and why they all still look like solid buys.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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