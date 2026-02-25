Chase Aktie
WKN: 863380 / ISIN: US16150R1041
|
25.02.2026 18:05:00
Billionaire Chase Coleman Recently Exited MongoDB and has a New Stake in a Stock That's Down 40% From Its Recent IPO
In the 1990s, Julian Robertson's Tiger Management became a breeding ground for the next wave of hedge fund leaders. Many of Robertson's research analysts would learn from the legendary investor and go on to start their own hedge funds, many of which specialized in tech investing.Chase Coleman is part of this elite group called the Tiger Cubs. His fund, Tiger Global Management, had assets of close to $30 billion at the end of 2025. In the fourth quarter, Coleman completely sold Tiger Global's position in MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and revealed a new stake in a company that went public only a few months ago and is down 40% since.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!