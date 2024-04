Billionaire Dan Loeb Sold Amazon and Microsoft but Bought This "Magnificent Seven" Stock

Dan Loeb is known as a mover and a shaker in the investing world. He founded the New York-based hedge fund Third Point in 1995. It now has roughly $11.5 billion in assets under management. Loeb 's net worth stands at $3.3 billion, according to Forbes. The activist investor did some moving and shaking in his hedge fund's portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. Loeb reduced his stakes in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). However, the billionaire investor bought another "Magnificent Seven" stock. Loeb sold 210,000 shares of Microsoft in Q4. While this reduced Third Point's stake in the tech giant by over 9.4%, Microsoft remains the second-largest holding in the hedge fund's portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel