|
11.08.2023 11:15:00
Billionaire Daniel Loeb Compares the Dawn of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the Introduction of the PC and the Internet. 3 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy Now.
What a difference a year makes. In December, Wall Street ended its worst year since the Great Recession of 2008. Eight months later, the economic clouds have dissipated. All three of the major market indexes have rebounded more than 20% since their recent lows, with some market watchers heralding the beginning of the next bull market.What helped fuel this reversal? There are several potential reasons, but many analysts will point to recent advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The debut of ChatGPT late last year showcased the wide-ranging potential of generative AI, which has since acted as a big catalyst to drive the market higher.Considering the big runup over the past year, some analysts fear the rally has gotten ahead of itself. Billionaire Daniel Loeb isn't one of them. He sees these developments as "transformational," and believes a "profound economic upheaval" is underway. While many stocks could benefit from the AI arms race, Loeb highlights three stocks he calls "picks and shovels" in his second-quarter letter to investors earlier this month. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dawn Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dawn Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 234,00
|0,63%
|Dawn Corp
|1 929,00
|-0,16%
|Loeb AG (PS)
|230,00
|0,00%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,90
|0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.