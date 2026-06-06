Loeb Aktie
WKN: 873909 / ISIN: CH0002045497
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06.06.2026 21:33:00
Billionaire Daniel Loeb Was Buying 3 of My Favorite AI Stocks in Q1. Here's Why It's Not Too Late to Buy Them.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb of Third Point Management was busy making adjustments to his portfolio in Q1, trimming some positions while adding new ones. Among the stocks he bought during the period were three of my favorite artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, and they're still attractive buys right now.It has been a couple of years since Loeb had a stake in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), but he opened a new one in Q1, and it's easy to see what he may like about the stock. While it's best known for Google Search, Alphabet is the most complete AI company, having developed both top-tier AI chips and models.The company's biggest edge is arguably its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), custom chips it began developing more than a decade ago, and which it optimized its entire ecosystem around. TPUs give it a big cost advantage when training its AI models and running inference workloads. They are also becoming a big new revenue source for Alphabet, as it is leasing them to Google Cloud clients and also sells them directly to select customers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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