Billionaire David Tepper Boosts His Stake in Nvidia by 580%. Is Buying the High-Flying AI Stock a Smart Move?

David Tepper isn't as widely known as Warren Buffett. But like Buffett, he ranks as one of the top investors on the planet today.Tepper runs the global hedge fund Appaloosa Management. He also owns the Carolina Panthers NFL franchise and Major League Soccer's Charlotte Football Club. His net worth stands at $18.5 billion, according to Forbes. Many retail investors closely follow the stocks that Buffett buys. It could be helpful to pay attention to what Tepper does, too. The billionaire hedge fund manager recently boosted his stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) by a whopping 580%. Is buying this high-flying AI stock a smart move?