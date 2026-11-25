David Tepper has been one of the most successful hedge fund managers over the past three-plus decades.

After leaving Goldman Sachs in 1993, he founded Appaloosa Management, which, according to Bloomberg News, generated compound annual returns of 25% until 2019. That year, Tepper announced plans to convert Appaloosa into a family office, and the fund still files 13F quarterly reports. Given Tepper's track record, investors pay close attention to these filings.

As I've said in the past, blindly following investments from a 13F is a poor substitute for your own research, given 13F filings show only positions a fund held on the last day of the quarter, arrive weeks after that quarter ended, and don't explain why the fund bought that position. However, 13Fs are a good source for new investment ideas, or a way to validate an existing investment thesis.

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