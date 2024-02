Billionaire David Tepper Has Invested 38% of His Portfolio in These 5 Dividend Stocks

Is David Tepper an income investor? Nope. The hedge fund manager (and Carolina Panthers owner) probably doesn't factor dividends into his thinking much, if at all, when picking stocks.However, that doesn't mean Tepper doesn't own plenty of dividend stocks. There are more of them in the billionaire's Appaloosa Management hedge fund than you might think. He's invested 38% of his portfolio in these five dividend stocks. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) ranks as the top holding in Tepper's Appaloosa hedge fund. As of Sept. 30, 2023, it owned 1.95 million shares -- more than 11.5% of the overall portfolio at the time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel