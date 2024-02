Billionaire David Tepper Just Bought These 16 Stocks. Here Are the Best of the Bunch.

Billionaires march to the beat of their own drums. As a case in point, just look at the recent trades made by Warren Buffett and David Tepper.Buffett didn't initiate any new positions for Berkshire Hathaway in the fourth quarter of 2023. He added to only three of Berkshire's existing holdings.Tepper, on the other hand, bought a whopping 16 stocks for his Appaloosa Management hedge fund -- including nine new positions. Here are all of the stocks the billionaire hedge fund manager bought, along with the ones I think are the best of the bunch. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel