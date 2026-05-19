|
19.05.2026 20:45:00
Billionaire David Tepper Just Made a Big Bet. Should You Follow His Lead?
Appaloosa Management, a hedge fund owned by billionaire David Tepper, just made a big bet on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Tepper doubled the fund's stake in the e-commerce and cloud computing giant in the first quarter, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The billionaire boosted his stake by 7.9%, adding 2.14 million shares of Amazon to the Appaloosa portfolio.Amazon is now the largest position in the Appaloosa hedge fund, representing about 15.2% of the portfolio. That's up from 7.3% on Dec. 31, 2025. Appaloosa now owns 4.3 million shares of Amazon, valued at roughly $900 milion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!