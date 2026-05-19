19.05.2026 20:45:00

Billionaire David Tepper Just Made a Big Bet. Should You Follow His Lead?

Appaloosa Management, a hedge fund owned by billionaire David Tepper, just made a big bet on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Tepper doubled the fund's stake in the e-commerce and cloud computing giant in the first quarter, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The billionaire boosted his stake by 7.9%, adding 2.14 million shares of Amazon to the Appaloosa portfolio.Amazon is now the largest position in the Appaloosa hedge fund, representing about 15.2% of the portfolio. That's up from 7.3% on Dec. 31, 2025. Appaloosa now owns 4.3 million shares of Amazon, valued at roughly $900 milion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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