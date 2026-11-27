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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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27.11.2026 09:00:02
Billionaire David Tepper of Appaloosa Management Has 65% of His Portfolio Invested in These 7 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks. Here Are the 3 I’d Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Wall Street is split on whether the artificial intelligence (AI) industry will continue growing rapidly. Some fear that leading AI stocks will experience massive pullbacks as infrastructure spending slows. Others believe we may still be in the early innings of the AI revolution, and the market has bright prospects.
Billionaire David Tepper, the billionaire founder and president of Appaloosa Management, is probably closer to the second group. How do we know that? His hedge fund's public equity portfolio is full of leading AI stocks. Among the fund's top nine largest holdings, seven are significantly exposed to the AI industry.
These seven companies are Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
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