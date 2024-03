Billionaire David Tepper Slashed His Position in Nvidia. Here Are the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks He Bought Instead.

David Tepper amassed a fortune of $20.6 billion by making plenty of smart decisions. Some investors will probably question one of his recent decisions, though. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Tepper sold nearly 23% of his Appaloosa Management hedge fund's position in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).In retrospect, that doesn't appear to be a great move. Nvidia 's shares have skyrocketed more than 70% so far in 2024. However, Tepper remains heavily invested in the GPU maker. Nvidia is still Appaloosa's fourth-largest holding. He's also still very bullish on artificial intelligence (AI). Here are four AI stocks the billionaire investor bought in Q4. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) ranks as Tepper's biggest new position in Q4. He bought 1.32 million shares of the database and software giant that were worth close to $140 million at the end of 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel