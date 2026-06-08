Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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08.06.2026 10:05:00
Billionaire David Tepper Sold Most of Appaloosa's Position in Microsoft and Initiated a New Stake in an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Memory Stock Up Over 4,100% in the Past Year
David Tepper is among the elites when it comes to investing.The billionaire launched his hedge fund, Appaloosa Management, in 1993 with $57 million in capital and grew it to roughly $14 billion in assets by 2019, at which time he converted it into the family office he still runs today.Tepper has made some prescient calls during his time as a fund manager, particularly in distressed situations, when he would buy the debt of struggling companies or those on the brink of default for pennies on the dollar, such as Enron and WorldCom.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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