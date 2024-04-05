05.04.2024 14:00:00

Billionaire David Tepper Sold Nvidia and Alphabet Shares Hand Over Fist Last Quarter. Here Are the "Magnificent Seven" Stocks He Bought Instead.

Billionaire David Tepper made quite a name for himself on Wall Street. He helms Appaloosa Management -- the hedge fund he founded back in 1993. He has been called "arguably the greatest hedge fund manager of his generation" and also consistently outperforms his peers.He correctly predicted the collapse of the housing market and the resulting financial crisis that led to the Great Recession in 2008. He also loaded up on bank stocks at the depths of the downturn, a strategy that eventually turned a significant profit for Appaloosa investors. With a resume like that, it's no wonder that many investors follow his moves with keen interest.It raised some eyebrows when Tepper significantly reduced his stakes in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) in the fourth quarter while opting to increase his stakes in two other members of the "Magnificent Seven."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

