|
05.04.2024 14:00:00
Billionaire David Tepper Sold Nvidia and Alphabet Shares Hand Over Fist Last Quarter. Here Are the "Magnificent Seven" Stocks He Bought Instead.
Billionaire David Tepper made quite a name for himself on Wall Street. He helms Appaloosa Management -- the hedge fund he founded back in 1993. He has been called "arguably the greatest hedge fund manager of his generation" and also consistently outperforms his peers.He correctly predicted the collapse of the housing market and the resulting financial crisis that led to the Great Recession in 2008. He also loaded up on bank stocks at the depths of the downturn, a strategy that eventually turned a significant profit for Appaloosa investors. With a resume like that, it's no wonder that many investors follow his moves with keen interest.It raised some eyebrows when Tepper significantly reduced his stakes in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) in the fourth quarter while opting to increase his stakes in two other members of the "Magnificent Seven."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
|
05.04.24
|How Google lost ground in the AI race (Financial Times)
|
04.04.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|Google considers charging for AI-powered search in big change to business model (Financial Times)
|
01.04.24
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Montagshandel in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Alphabet C (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Alphabet C (ex Google) von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)