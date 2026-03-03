Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
|
03.03.2026 07:53:00
Billionaire David Tepper Sold Nvidia and Amazon Stock in Q4. Does He Know Something We Don't?
Among small retail investors, following what billionaire hedge fund managers are doing is a popular strategy. While it's not perfect, it has several advantages, among them that it allows you to piggyback on some of the expensive research done by the largest actively managed funds in the world. However, there are some caveats to this strategy.One billionaire whom I follow is David Tepper, who founded and runs Appaloosa Management. He has a great track record of success, so seeing that he reduced his stakes in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) last quarter was a head-scratcher, as these two stocks have been long-term winners.Does he have information that we don't? Or is there something else going on here?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
