Ai Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

04.03.2026 15:30:00

Billionaire David Tepper Tripled His Stake in Micron and Bought This Other AI Memory Play On Top of It

David Tepper's Appaloosa Management is primarily composed of the portfolio manager's personal wealth after returning most of its outside capital to clients in recent years. That means the moves in its portfolio represent what Tepper thinks are the best opportunities for his returns, not what he needs to do to meet client expectations. That can make it one of the more valuable funds to follow for retail investors trying to learn what the best investors in the world are doing.During the fourth quarter, Tepper made a big bet on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), the artificial intelligence darling that's soared over the last few months. Tepper also established a new position in another memory chip play that could interest some investors. Here's what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 784,00 -2,73%

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex kann ebenfalls zulegen. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

