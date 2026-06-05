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05.06.2026 19:20:00
Billionaire Elon Musk Has a New Idea That Could Make Dogecoin Investors Very Happy. But Will It Work?
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which was created as a parody of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), reached its all-time high of $0.74 on May 8, 2021 -- the same day Elon Musk, its most prominent backer, hosted Saturday Night Live. But as of this writing, it trades at about $0.08.Dogecoin, like many other meme coins, fizzled out as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds chilled the cryptocurrency market. Without a supply limit, Dogecoin couldn't be valued by its scarcity, as Bitcoin is. Without native support for smart contracts, Dogecoin couldn't be valued as a blockchain-based developer ecosystem like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). That's why it struggled to recover even as Bitcoin and Ether bounced back.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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