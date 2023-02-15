|
15.02.2023 11:50:00
Billionaire George Soros Just Bought Alphabet, Disney, and Tesla Stocks. Should You?
George Soros and his Soros Fund Management family office have been busy. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the billionaire added more than two dozen new stocks to his portfolio. He also added to 18 existing positions.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) especially stood out as a few of the most intriguing purchases for Soros in Q4. Why did one of the wealthiest people in the world buy these stocks? And should you consider following his lead? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!