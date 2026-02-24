BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
24.02.2026 16:15:00
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Has Nearly 40% of His Hedge Fund Invested in Just 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Whether due to his outspokenness on a range of topics on the social media platform X or the strong returns from his company, Pershing Square Holdings, much of the market is always curious about what stocks billionaire investor Bill Ackman is buying and selling. It's arguably more intriguing because Pershing Square Capital Management, the investment manager of Pershing, holds only 10 to 12 stocks at any one time.In recent years, like many other investors, Ackman and his team have gotten more interested in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and invested when they believed the stocks traded at compelling valuations. Nearly 40% of Ackman's hedge fund is invested in these three AI stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!