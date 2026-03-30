BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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30.03.2026 16:39:57
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Has Some Investing Advice Right Now: Buy the Dip on Quality
While the stock market has actually held up better than most strategists and analysts might have expected, especially given the surging price of oil due to the Iran war, both the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have fallen into correction territory, which means they are both down at least 10%.Timing the market is never easy, but it's been especially difficult for investors to know whether the conflict in the Middle East will be short-lived or could last longer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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