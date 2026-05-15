BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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15.05.2026 16:07:21
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Just Added a Fourth "Magnificent Seven" Stock to His Hedge Fund's Portfolio. Should Investors Follow Suit?
Pershing Square Capital Management (PSCM), a roughly $15.5 billion fund run by the billionaire Bill Ackman, typically carries only 10 to 12 stocks at any given time.Four of them are now "Magnificent Seven" stocks.While the fund's 13F filings disclosing the company's holdings at the end of the first quarter of 2026 won't be released until later today (May 15), Ackman on X disclosed that PSCM, the investment manager of Pershing Square Holdings, has taken a new stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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