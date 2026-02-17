BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
17.02.2026 15:16:00
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Just Dumped His Fund's Stake in Hilton and Piled Into a "Magnificent Seven" Stock Trading at a "Deeply Discounted Valuation."
Retail investors love to keep an eye on what billionaire investors and their hedge funds are buying and selling. The reason is obvious: Most of these billionaires have had incredibly successful careers and are considered among the best investors in the market.However, it's important for investors to conduct their own due diligence because institutional trades are often reported months after they occur, many hedge funds invest on short-term horizons, and one can never know the true intent behind an investment. All that said, following billionaires is a good way to generate new ideas and check one's thesis behind current investments.In today's era, few billionaires receive more attention than Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, the investment manager of Pershing Square Holdings. In a recent annual presentation, Pershing disclosed that it recently sold its stake in Hilton Hotels Corp. (NYSE: HLT) and piled into another "Magnificent Seven" company "trading at a deeply discounted valuation."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
