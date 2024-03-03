|
03.03.2024 11:52:00
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Reduced These 3 Stocks in Pershing Square's Portfolio. Here is What it Could Mean.
Each quarter, professional hedge fund managers, some of the biggest names on Wall Street, release regulatory filings that say what they bought or sold. Wall Street celebrity and billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who runs Pershing Square (OTC: PSHZ.F), made some big moves during the fourth quarter of 2023.According to Pershing Square's 13-F filing, the fund sold notable amounts of shares from three of its holdings. That's a big deal, considering Pershing Square only holds eight stocks.What might Ackman's big trades mean about where the stock market could go? Here is what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!