27.11.2025 13:30:00
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Says This 1 Stock Could Be a Long-Term Compounder
Whether due to his 1.5 million followers on X or success as an investor running Pershing Square Capital Management, the investment manager for Pershing Square Holdings, billionaire investor Bill Ackman has become one of the most watched investors on Wall Street. Pershing Square typically owns only 10 or 12 stocks at any given time, allowing Ackman and his team to conduct thorough bottom-up research on each of its holdings.Naturally, when Ackman and his team take positions, the market pays attention. Here's one stock that Ackman says will be a long-term compounder.Earlier this year, Ackman on X disclosed that Pershing began accumulating shares of the ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) in January. At the end of the third quarter, Pershing's stake in Uber was valued at nearly $3 billion and consumed 20% of Pershing's portfolio.
